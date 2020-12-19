How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Five-time reigning conference champion Clemson will face Notre Dame in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 19.

No. 2 Notre Dame is gunning for its first ACC championship title after participating in the conference for the 2020 season. No. 3 Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can watch the ACC championship game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or the ACC Network.

Notre Dame (10-0) is the ACC's only undefeated team. Clemson (9-1) suffered its lone defeat this season at the hands of the Irish in a 47-40 overtime loss on Nov. 7. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers rank No. 5 in the country in points per game (46.0) and No. 15 in points allowed (18.3). Lawrence has recorded 20 passing and six rushing touchdowns along with three interceptions in his eight games played.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have held opponents to 17.1 points per game. On offense, quarterback Ian Book has recorded 15 passing and eight rushing touchdowns with two interceptions in 10 games played. Running back Kyren Williams has one receiving and 12 rushing touchdowns behind 1,279 total yards.

The ACC championship game will have a maximum fan attendance of 5,240, which is 7% of the capacity of Bank of America Stadium.