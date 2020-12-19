Buckeyes Down 22 Players for Big Ten Championship Game

SI.com
Ohio State Without Leading Receiver, Others for Big Ten Championship

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State will be without 22 players in Saturday's Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported that Buckeyes leading receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning, punter Drue Chrisman, reserve running back Steele Chambers and reserve quarterback Gunnar Hoak will be among their inactive players. Safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game-time decision.

According to conference rules, if the players are out because of positive COVID-19 tests, they could miss the College Football Playoff semifinals because of the Big Ten's 21-day rule.

Olave leads the Buckeyes with 36 receptions for 528 yards and five touchdowns. Browning ranks second on the team in total tackles (22) and has recorded a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Ohio State did not provide reasons why any players or coaches would miss the game. Buckeyes assistant coaches Brian Hartline and Al Washington also will not be available for today's game. 

Chrisman, however, confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Crisman is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this season with eight placed inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Ohio State played without 23 players on Dec. 5 at Michigan State.

Both Ohio State and Northwestern cleared Big Ten COVID-19 testing on Friday night after arriving in Indianapolis. Northwestern continued to have no positive cases, according to Rittenberg. Northwestern has not reported any positive tests among players or coaches all season.

The Big Ten championship game will begin at noon ET. A win would almost certainly secure Ohio State one of the four College Football Playoff spots.

