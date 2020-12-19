SI.com
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond: 8–1 Aggies 'Should Be in' Playoff

No. 5 Texas A&M made its last College Football Playoff case on Saturday with a 34-13 win over Tennessee, ending the season with seven straight SEC victories.

While they will have a postseason position, the question remains if it'll be good enough to match their record and season. 

Quarterback Kellen Mond said, with a smile at the end, “We should be in. That’s my pitch."

He later elaborated, saying, “We played well all season. We knew an all-SEC schedule would be difficult. We won the most SEC games in A&M history, and lost one game to the No. 1 team in the country. And we beat some really quality teams."

The Aggies only tallied one loss this season—a blowout to No. 1 Alabama in the second week. However, the following week, Texas A&M pulled a 41-38 upset over Florida. And just last weekend, the Aggies topped Auburn 31-20. 

"Seven straight SEC wins," head coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Some schools haven't even played seven games. If you want to pick the best four teams, we’re one of ‘em."

He added, "No one-loss SEC team has ever missed the playoff."

If the team is left out of the playoff, the quarterback said that while he'd be disappointed, they can only "control what we can control and whatever happens, happens." 

Only four teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, and as of right now, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State hold the top-four positions. No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Iowa State (who lost to Oklahoma earlier on Saturday) and No. 7 Florida sit just on the outside of the cutoff. The Gators face the Crimson Tide on Saturday evening in the SEC Championship. 

An upset within the top four would impact (and potentially help) the Aggies' case for making the playoffs. 

Selection Day is Sunday, Dec. 20 at noon on ESPN. 

