SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Northwestern Pulls Off Upset Over No. 4 Michigan State

Author:
Publish date:
northwestern-michigan-state-spartans

Michigan State is a legitimate Final Four contender in 2020-21, but Tom Izzo's squad couldn't defeat Northwestern in a Big Ten battle on Sunday.

Northwestern pulled off the upset over of the No. 4 Spartans in a 79-65 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston. Sophomore guard Boo Buie led all scorers with 30 points on 9-15 shooting, while forward Pete Nance added 15 points in the victory. The win advanced the Wildcats to 4–1 in 2020-21, with their lone loss coming in a 71-70 loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

Michigan State's offense sputtered throughout Sunday night. The Spartans shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three, making just five free throws in the entire contest. Sunday marked Michigan State's first loss in 2020-21 after eight straight victories. Izzo and Co. will take the floor again on Christmas Day as they face Wisconsin.

Northwestern has reached the NCAA Tournament just once in the program's history. The Wildcats finished 8–23 in 2019-20 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

YOU MAY LIKE

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Play
NFL

Jets May Have Lost Trevor Lawrence; But Reminded Us Something

We know plenty of Jets fans are sick over Sunday's outcome. But for the rest of us, their first win of the season should be celebrated.

northwestern-michigan-state-spartans
College Basketball

Northwestern Pulls Off Upset Over No. 4 Michigan State

Northwestern guard Boo Buie led all scorers on Sunday night with 30 points on 9-15 shooting.

cameron jordan
Play
NFL

Saints' Cameron Jordan on Ejection: 'This Loss on Me'

Cameron Jordan was ejected early in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs for throwing a punch at a Kansas City offensive lineman.

NFL Week 15 Takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 15 Takeaways: A Jets W, a Very Brady Comeback, Hurts Shines

Plus, Mahomes closes out Saints, Darius Leonard saves Christmas, Trubisky has Bears back in it, and more.

sam-darnold-new-york-jets
NFL

Jets Beat Rams, Lose Pole Position for No. 1 Pick

New York advanced to 1–13 in 2020 with Sunday's win over the Rams.

bill-belichick-new-england-patriots-miss-playoffs
Play
NFL

Patriots Miss the Playoffs, So What Now?

For the first time in 12 years, the NFL playoff field won't include the Patriots. Is this a blip on the radar or the end of the run?

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

bowl-game-schedule-2020-21
Play
College Football

2020–21 Bowl Games Full Schedule and Matchups

After enduring plenty of bumps throughout this unprecedented regular season, college football has finally reached bowl season.