Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Will Not Coach in 2021 Sugar Bowl against Ohio State

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Will Not Coach in Sugar Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will not be available to coach on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Wednesday.

Elliott did not travel with the team to New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon. Clemson (10-1) is preparing to play Ohio State (6-0)  in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Elliott has coached under Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for nine seasons. He was initially brought in as the team's running backs coach in 2011. Elliott won the 2017 Broyles Award for his outstanding work as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator.

The Tigers are 80-6 during Elliott's time calling the offense. 

The team has not announced who will coach in place of Elliot. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports the early belief is that Swinney will rely on veteran quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter to call plays for the Tigers' offense.

This news comes the same day that the College Football Playoff released its "Plan B".

According to CFP executive director Bill Hancock, should a situation arise where any of the top four teams can not compete in the College Football Playoff because of COVID-19, the CFP has set January makeup dates for the semifinal games and the national championship. 

There is no current indication from any of the teams or the CFP that a change will be necessary.

The makeup date for the College Football Playoff National Championship would be Jan. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

