Clemson, Alabama Tied for Most CFB Playoff Games

Who Has the Most College Football Playoff Appearances? Clemson, Alabama Are Tied

Hello 2021 and the College Football Playoff!

Yes, it is finally time for the four-team postseason tournament that began in the 2014–15 season, and this year, it'll feature Alabama and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl as well as Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The semifinals will feature three of this year’s Heisman Trophy finalists, two coaches who have multiple national titles in their back pocket, and an variety of players who will undoubtedly land on a NFL roster in the near future.

With high-caliber performances across the board and deep postseason history, who has played in the College Football Playoff the most since it was created?

It's tied between Clemson and Alabama at six playoff berths each. Both the Tigers and Crimson Tide have only missed one year since college football went away from the BCS format.

Here's the full list of the 11 programs that have played in the College Football Playoff.