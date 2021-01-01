How to Watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ohio State vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch Sugar Bowl Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The rivalry between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will heat up this year when they meet at the Sugar Bowl—a College Football Playoff semifinal game—in New Orleans.

Friday's clash marks a rematch between last year's Fiesta Bowl, which the Tigers won 29–23 to advance to the CFP championship game. The Buckeyes will look to avenge the frustrating loss, while Clemson seeks another shot at the national title after falling to LSU in early 2020.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drew plenty of attention ahead of the game by ranking Ohio State at No. 11 on his final Coaches Poll ballot last week. Swinney stood by his decision when asked about it during a press conference on Monday, saying, "I didn't rank anybody that didn't play nine games or more in the top 10."

The Buckeyes (6–0) played only five regular-season games due to three COVID-related cancellations. They went on to beat Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game to capture their fourth straight Big Ten title. Meanwhile, the Tigers (10–1) only missed one contest in the ACC's 11-game regular-season schedule and defeated Notre Dame to win the ACC championship.

Both Clemson and Ohio State finished seventh or better in scoring among FBS teams this season. The Tigers posted an average of 44.9 points per game and the Buckeyes trailed slightly with at 42.5. 

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led Clemson's offense by throwing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns. Buckeyes signal-caller Justin Fields tallied 1,521 passing yards and 15 scores during the shortened season. Both programs also present strong rushing attacks between Clemson's Travis Etienne and Ohio State's Master Teague and Trey Sermon, setting the stage for possibly another close clash like last year's.

The Tigers can advance to their third straight CFP championship game with a win, while a Buckeyes victory would secure their return to the title game since winning the inaugural CFP in 2014.

This year's Sugar Bowl will have a different feel after the city of New Orleans allowed only 3,000 fans to attend the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

bama-nd
Play
College Football

Alabama RB Najee Harris Hurdles Notre Dame Defender

The Crimson Tide star jumped clear over a Notre Dame defender while running it 53 yards to the red zone.

Northwestern 2
College Football

Northwestern, Ramsey Dominate Auburn in Citrus Bowl

Northwestern earned its sixth bowl win in school history.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alvin Kamara_2
Play
NFL

Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdown's in New Orleans' most recent contest.

how-to-watch-sugar-bowl-clemson-ohio-state
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson will face off in a rematch of last year's Fiesta Bowl when they meet in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during pregame drills Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

Clemson, Alabama Tied for Most CFB Playoff Games

Eleven programs have appeared in the College Football Playoff with Clemson and Alabama leading the way with six times apiece.

Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

georgia-wins-peach-bowl
Play
College Football

Georgia Topples Cincinnati With Late Field Goal

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a Peach Bowl win.