BU Basketball Teams Wear Masks During Monday's Games

Players on the Boston University men's basketball team and women's basketball team wore masks for each team's respective matchup against Holy Cross on Monday.

In addition to BU's women's team wearing masks on Monday, Holy Cross' women's basketball team also wore masks during gameplay because the game was played on BU's campus.

The Crusaders' men's basketball team did not wear masks on Monday in their game vs. BU because the game is being played in Worcester. However, they are expected to wear masks when the two teams play on Tuesday in Boston.

The game on Tuesday is believed to be the first men's college basketball game this season in which both teams will be wearing masks during gameplay.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on Monday that BU has mandated that all of its opponents wear masks during games on its campus.

The Patriot League canceled non-conference games this season, making Monday's action the first contests for both schools this season.