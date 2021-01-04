Report: Nick Saban to Consider Adam Gase, Bill O'Brien for OC Role

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is expected to consider former Jets head coach Adam Gase and former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien for the school's soon-to-be-vacant offensive coordinator role, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Steve Sarkisian, the school's current offensive coordinator, will coach his last game with the program in Monday's national championship. He was hired as Texas' new head coach over the weekend.

Gase was a graduate assistant under Saban while the Hall of Fame coach was at LSU.

Per The Athletic, O'Brien has gotten to know Saban through the former Texans coach's ties to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. O'Brien also has years of experience at the collegiate level as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech and at Duke. He was the head coach at Penn State before taking the Houston job.

O'Brien was fired in October after Houston got off to an 0-4 start.

Gase was let go on Sunday night after two losing seasons with the Jets.

If either gets the Alabama job, they would be taking over a program loaded with offensive talent. The Crimson Tide are currently second of 127 schools in terms of points per game in 2020, averaging more than 48 per contest.

Alabama (12-0) finishes off its season on Monday against Ohio State (7-0).