SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Nick Saban to Consider Adam Gase, Bill O'Brien for OC Role

Author:
Publish date:

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is expected to consider former Jets head coach Adam Gase and former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien for the school's soon-to-be-vacant offensive coordinator role, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Steve Sarkisian, the school's current offensive coordinator, will coach his last game with the program in Monday's national championship. He was hired as Texas' new head coach over the weekend. 

Gase was a graduate assistant under Saban while the Hall of Fame coach was at LSU. 

Per The Athletic, O'Brien has gotten to know Saban through the former Texans coach's ties to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. O'Brien also has years of experience at the collegiate level as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech and at Duke. He was the head coach at Penn State before taking the Houston job. 

O'Brien was fired in October after Houston got off to an 0-4 start. 

Gase was let go on Sunday night after two losing seasons with the Jets.

If either gets the Alabama job, they would be taking over a program loaded with offensive talent. The Crimson Tide are currently second of 127 schools in terms of points per game in 2020, averaging more than 48 per contest. 

Alabama (12-0) finishes off its season on Monday against Ohio State (7-0).

YOU MAY LIKE

Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray at their WWE Hall of Fame induction
Play
Wrestling

Booker T Returning to WWE for Raw’s ‘Legends Night’

We spoke with Booker T about sharing the ring with his heroes, his ambitions at age 55 and his views on today’s top WWE stars.

Adam Gase Bill O'Brien
Play
College Football

Report: Nick Saban to Consider Adam Gase, Bill O'Brien for OC Role

Steve Sarkisian, the school's current offensive coordinator, will coach his last game with the program in Monday's national championship.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and right back Kyle Duncan
Play
Soccer

Projecting the USMNT, U-23 Squads for a Gauntlet-Starting January

The start of an important year for the senior and under-23 U.S. men's national teams is here. Here's who's in frame to take part.

zach-ertz-eagles
Play
NFL

Zach Ertz Addresses Future With Eagles: "I Want to be Here"

Sunday's game could have possibly been Ertz's last with the Eagles.

sam-querrey-covid-interview
Tennis

Sam Querrey Details COVID-19 Experience

After breaching coronavirus protocols in Russia in October, Sam Querrey explains what happened after he tested positive.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Surges Into Top 10 of Men's AP Top 25

A big week has the Wolverines among the teams on the rise in this week's NCAA men's basketball rankings.

Matt Prater
Play
NFL

Lions' Matt Prater Earns City of Detroit Free Beer

Lions kicker Matt Prater earned the city of Detroit free beer thanks to a 59-yard field goal he kicked earlier this season.

Anthony Lynn was hired by the Chargers ahead of the 2017 season.
Play
NFL

Report: Chargers Fire Coach Anthony Lynn After Four Seasons

Anthony Lynn held a 33-31 record over his four years as the Chargers' head coach.