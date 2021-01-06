Ex–Notre Dame Assistant Coach Charged With Voyeurism, Battery

Former Notre Dame men's basketball assistant coach Ryan Ayers was charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic violence Tuesday, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Ayers's charges involve his relationships with two women over a four-year span where he allegedly recorded them, without their consent, naked or while having sex with them, according to the Tribune. Ayers is also said to have hit one of the women in the face during an incident in his car.

The two women are not directly tired to Notre Dame and neither one of them currently lives in Indiana.

St. Joseph County Cyber Crime Units found on Ayers's phone images of naked women believed to be "unaware that their photos were being taken of them," according to the Tribune. In the pictures, the women were in the shower, sleeping on a bed or in a sexual position.

Ayers is no longer part of the Fighting Irish program as of late September, and workouts for the 2020–21 season had already had begun when he left. His exit came in the form of a news release from the university, which read that the assistant coach was no longer a member of the Notre Dame men's basketball program. He served four years on Mike Brey's coaching staff, from '16 to '20.