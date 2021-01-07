Historic D-I Father-Daughter Coaching Matchup Set for Saturday

For the first time time in Division I history, it is believed that a father and daughter will coach opposite each other this Saturday when Army's women's basketball team hosts Holy Cross.

The Black Knights, led by coach Dave Magarity, will face the Crusaders, who are led by his daughter, Maureen.

“It’s going to be surreal,” Dave Magarity, 70, told the Associated Press. “What’s unique about it—it goes without saying that not only is it possibly the first time it’s happened, but we’re in the same league. It’s one thing if we were playing in a tournament or it would have been nice to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT. We’re in the same league, in this crazy season, we play each other four times.”

Magarity has been coaching for over 40 years and has been on the sidelines for Army for 15 seasons. Maureen, 39, comes to the Patriot League from New Hampshire, where she led the Wildcats for 10 seasons. It's not her first time in the conference, though.

Maureen was an assistant at Army from 2006 to 2010 and worked alongside her father, even serving as an associate head coach in her last season with the program. The Black Knights compiled a 72-48 record in her four years there.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Magarity family won't be able to attend the historic event. But the matchup is still significant nonetheless.

“I can’t help but be a little upset that because of the pandemic my kids can’t be there, my sister and brother, my nieces and nephews and mom can’t come. His friends and my friends,” Maureen said. “It’s going to be special, but kind of a bummer they can’t be there.”

Army and Holy Cross are set to tip off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday and will face each other again Sunday at the same time at Holy Cross. The next two games between the pair's teams will be Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.