SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Gonzaga, Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 Poll; UConn in at No. 25

Author:
Publish date:

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season.

The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga (12-0) had two games last week and turned both into routs, beating BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88. The Zags have won 16 straight, dating to last season.

Baylor (11-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold at No. 2.

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

Ohio State returned to the rankings at No. 21, while Rutgers and Florida State tumbled out from Nos. 15 and 25.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Jan. 11):

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Michigan
8. Creighton
9. Wisconsin
10. Tennessee
11. Houston
12. Clemson
13. West Virginia
14. Illinois
15. Texas Tech
16. Louisville
17. Missouri
18. Virginia
19. Duke
20. Virginia Tech
21. Ohio State
22. Oregon
23. Minnesota
24. Saint Louis
25. Connecticut

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, USC 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, North Carolina State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1

YOU MAY LIKE

Corey-Baird-RSL-LAFC
Play
Soccer

LAFC Trades for RSL, U.S. Forward Baird

LAFC is sending $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster spot and future considerations to RSL.

maybelle-blair
MLB

From 'A League of Their Own' to Building a Museum of Their Own

Maybelle Blair, a 93-year-old former player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, is raising money to open a center honoring women and girls in baseball.

cbs-nickelodeon
Play
Extra Mustard

CBS Hits Home Run With Nickelodeon Broadcast of NFL Playoff Game

Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, nostalgia, green slime made for super fun telecast

gonzaga-top-25-ap-poll
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 Poll

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

dan-quinn-cowboys-interview
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Favorite' to Be New Cowboys DC

Dallas is searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week.

ohio-state-buckeyes
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Ohio State Won?

Ohio State will face Alabama in the CFP national championship on Monday night.

USATSI_15385176
Play
Gambling

2021 College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the betting odds and previews the National Championship game betting angles between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

victor-oladipo-pacers-jumpshot
Play
NBA

Inside Victor Oladipo's Journey to Return to Form

Victor Oladipo isn’t all the way back to what he was, but the Pacers finally have reason to be cautiously optimistic about him eventually getting there.