Gonzaga, Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 Poll; UConn in at No. 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season.

The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga (12-0) had two games last week and turned both into routs, beating BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88. The Zags have won 16 straight, dating to last season.

Baylor (11-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold at No. 2.

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

Ohio State returned to the rankings at No. 21, while Rutgers and Florida State tumbled out from Nos. 15 and 25.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Jan. 11):

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Michigan

8. Creighton

9. Wisconsin

10. Tennessee

11. Houston

12. Clemson

13. West Virginia

14. Illinois

15. Texas Tech

16. Louisville

17. Missouri

18. Virginia

19. Duke

20. Virginia Tech

21. Ohio State

22. Oregon

23. Minnesota

24. Saint Louis

25. Connecticut

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, USC 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, North Carolina State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1