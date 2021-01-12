How to Watch No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Big 12 Basketball, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma State is hosting No. 6 Kansas for a Big 12 basketball matchup at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 12.

The Jayhawks (10-2) enter the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Cowboys (8-3) are coming off their second conference win. Kansas opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big 12 Network

Live Stream: You can watch the Big 12 basketball matchup live on ESPN+.

Kansas enters Tuesday's game ranked third in the Big 12 with a 4-1 mark in conference play, standing behind Baylor (4-0) and Texas (4-0). The team's lone Big 12 loss thus far came against the No. 4 Longhorns on Jan. 2.

The Jayhawks were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll before their loss to Texas. The team has been led by guard Ochai Agbaji, who has averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and forward Jalen Wilson, who has recorded 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Oklahoma State has been powered by the Big 12's leading scorer in freshman guard Cade Cunningham, who has averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 11 games played. The Cowboys have a 2-3 record in conference play, suffering losses to TCU, No. 4 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia.

Tuesday's Big 12 basketball matchup will be played with a maximum of 3,400 fans (25% capacity) in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.