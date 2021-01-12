How to Watch No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Big 12 Basketball, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma State is hosting No. 6 Kansas for a Big 12 basketball matchup at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 12. 

The Jayhawks (10-2) enter the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Cowboys (8-3) are coming off their second conference win. Kansas opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State.

Editor's note: If you purchase something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big 12 Network

Live Stream: You can watch the Big 12 basketball matchup live on ESPN+

Kansas enters Tuesday's game ranked third in the Big 12 with a 4-1 mark in conference play, standing behind Baylor (4-0) and Texas (4-0). The team's lone Big 12 loss thus far came against the No. 4 Longhorns on Jan. 2

The Jayhawks were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll before their loss to Texas. The team has been led by guard Ochai Agbaji, who has averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and forward Jalen Wilson, who has recorded 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Oklahoma State has been powered by the Big 12's leading scorer in freshman guard Cade Cunningham, who has averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 11 games played. The Cowboys have a 2-3 record in conference play, suffering losses to TCU, No. 4 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia. 

Tuesday's Big 12 basketball matchup will be played with a maximum of 3,400 fans (25% capacity) in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Veldheer
Play
NFL

Veldheer Set to Make NFL History After Joining Packers

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history this Saturday after signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Pogba-Man-United-Burnley
Play
Soccer

Pogba Fires Manchester United Atop Premier League

Pogba's goal gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Burnley and sole possession of first place in the league.

Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State are hosting No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 12.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Find out how to watch the Big 12 basketball matchup between No. 6 Kansas and Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Absence to Continue Amid NBA Investigation

He has not played since Jan. 5 due to "personal reasons."

USATSI_15301740
Play
Fantasy

2021 PGA Sony Open - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Sony Open, as well as their top fade of the slate.

NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird
Play
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Stops Managing NWSL; League Expanding to Sacramento

Commissioner Lisa Baird gave an update on the state of the league on the eve of the NWSL draft.

US Capitol Insurrection
Play
Olympics

Report: Olympian Klete Keller Part of U.S. Capitol Mob

Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was reportedly part of the insurrection mob at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Andres-Perea-Switch-USMNT
Play
Soccer

Perea Has FIFA Switch to USMNT Approved

The Orlando City and Colombian-American midfielder is now eligible to play for the USA.