SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Sports World Reacts to Alabama's National Championship Win

Author:
Publish date:

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) topped No. 3 Ohio State (7-1) 52-24 on Monday night to win the program's 18th national championship. 

With the victory, head coach Nick Saban also passed legendary head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most titles in college football history with seven. 

Alabama stars Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith all starred for the Crimson Tide to help the program cap off an undefeated season.

Following the win, figures from all over the sports world reacted to Alabama winning Monday's title game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama Floods Crowds
Play
College Football

Alabama Fans Flood Streets of Tuscaloosa After National Title Win

The celebrations took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama.

BAMA-2021
Play
College Football

Sports World Reacts to Alabama's National Championship Win

Find out how figures from around the sports world reacted to Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State.

Najee Harris
Play
College Football

What is the Highest-Scoring National Championship Game?

Alabama and Ohio State put on an offensive show on Monday night.

nick-saban-national-championship-game
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Passes Bear Bryant for Most Titles in CFB History

Nick Saban won his seventh national championship on Monday night after Alabama beat OSU, 52-24.

How many championships has Alabama won?
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Find out how many national championships Alabama has won.

mac-jones-alabama-ohio-state
Play
College Football

Alabama Beats Ohio State as Nick Saban Wins Seventh Title

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tallied 464 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 victory.

Devonta Smith celebrates after a touchdown in the national championship
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Shatters Records in Title Game vs. Ohio State

The Alabama wide receiver now holds nearly every championship receiving record.

liam-hendriks-oakland-athletics
MLB

White Sox Sign Reliever Liam Hendriks to $54 Million Deal

Hendriks tallied 14 saves for Oakland in 2020, striking out 37 batters in 25 1/3 innings.