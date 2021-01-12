Sports World Reacts to Alabama's National Championship Win

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) topped No. 3 Ohio State (7-1) 52-24 on Monday night to win the program's 18th national championship.

With the victory, head coach Nick Saban also passed legendary head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most titles in college football history with seven.

Alabama stars Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith all starred for the Crimson Tide to help the program cap off an undefeated season.

Following the win, figures from all over the sports world reacted to Alabama winning Monday's title game.