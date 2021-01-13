SI.com
Michigan Makes History, Dismantles Wisconsin in Top-10 Matchup

Michigan dismantled Wisconsin, 77-54, in a top-10 matchup thanks to four starters hitting double digits with Franz Wagner tallying a double-double. 

The Badger's last 20-point loss was Jan 16, 2018, against Purdue—92 games ago. The program has only had four 20-point losses since the 2010-11 season. At one point, Michigan went on a 43-6 run. 

Wisconsin is one of two teams that has a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense in KenPom's adjusted efficiency metrics, the other being 11-0 Baylor. The Wolverines, however, have now tallied three consecutive blowout wins over ranked Big Ten opponents. 

According to ESPN, Michigan is the first college basketball team ever to win three straight games against ranked teams by 19 or more points.

The Wolverines shot 100% from the free throw line and over 50% from the field and three-point line. Wisconsin, however, shot just barely over 30% from the two and three while 83.3% from the free throw line. 

