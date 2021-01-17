SI.com
Can Urban Meyer Turn Around the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Ohio State's Trey Sermon Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State star running back Trey Sermon is entering the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Sermon shared the news on social media, thanking Ohio State for the opportunity but writing that "I know the best is yet to come for me!"

Sermon starred during the latter half of the Buckeyes' season, rushing for a combined 524 yards in wins over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game and Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. 

For More on Trey Sermon: Grief, Loss and Perseverance: Trey Sermon’s Family Has Thrived on a Second Chance in Life

He suffered an upper-body injury during Ohio State's first series against Alabama in the national championship this past Monday and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Sermon, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, finished OSU's loss with just one carry for two yards.

"Trey is fine, his injury is not serious and he is headed back to Columbus,” Sermon's mother, Natoshia Mitchell told The Columbus Dispatch earlier this week. 

Sermon's mother added that her son is set to train for the NFL combine in Florida. However, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer, "the idea of having the combine in Indianapolis in any sort of traditional manner on time is dead," as the event is expected to be drastically altered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL draft is currently set to begin on April 29 and run through May 1.

