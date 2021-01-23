Maryland Makes Program History With Win Over No. 17 Minnesota

SI.com
NCAAB
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?

Maryland Makes Program History With Upset Over No. 17 Minnesota

Maryland's commanding 63–49 victory over No. 17 Minnesota marks the first time in program history that the Terrapins have tallied three road wins over ranked teams in one season.

Despite its current substandard 9-7 (3-6 Big Ten) record, Maryland has won games at Wisconsin, Illinois and now, Minnesota—the Gophers' first loss at home this year.

The Terps managed to hold Minnesota to 30.4% shooting from the field, its second-worst shooting performance this season in conference play. Meanwhile, Maryland hit 42.2% from the field and went 8-for-23 from three. 

Maryland didn't trail on Saturday, despite having a rather poor offensive showing. The Terps shot 28.6% in the second half but held Minnesota to 22.7% from the field.

Guard Eric Ayala led the way for Maryland with his 21-point performance and sophomore forward Donta Scott (15 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his third career double-double.

The two helped their team potentially re-enter the NCAA Tournament conversation. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Terps were on the outside looking in prior to their win over Minnesota, a team he slates as a tournament lock. Maryland was listed as one of the first four teams out.

However, according to The Washington Post's Emily Giambalvo, Maryland moved from No. 52 to No. 41 in the KenPom rankings after its win Saturday.

