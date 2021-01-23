No. 9 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma for Third Straight Loss

Despite Kansas's Marcus Garrett tallying a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds), Oklahoma rallied to upset the No. 9 Jayhawks, 75–68.

Kansas has now lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2012-13 season. It's Bill Self's fifth three-game losing streak in his past 25 years as a head coach. It happened once before while he was at Tulsa, once at Illinois, and twice at Kansas.

The Sooners started slow but kept pace with the Jayhawks thanks to De’Vion Harmon, who led the team with 22 points.

Oklahoma led by one point going into the half, as Kansas had mostly contained veteran Sooners guard Austin Reaves, who was averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game before Saturday.

Both teams seemed to come alive in the second half, especially down the stretch. The Jayhawks were trailing by seven when Dajaun Harris stole the ball and hit a three-pointer from the left wing to pull his team within four with 4:23 left to play.

Ochai Agbaji closed it to a one possession game thanks to his free throws with just over three minutes to go.

However, Reaves came alive in the final minutes of the game, hitting crucial layups and free throws. These late buckets helped the Sooners extended their lead to seven, which proved to be insurmountable for Kansas.