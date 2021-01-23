SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?

No. 9 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma for Third Straight Loss

Author:
Publish date:

Despite Kansas's Marcus Garrett tallying a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds), Oklahoma rallied to upset the No. 9 Jayhawks, 75–68. 

Kansas has now lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2012-13 season. It's Bill Self's fifth three-game losing streak in his past 25 years as a head coach. It happened once before while he was at Tulsa, once at Illinois, and twice at Kansas.

The Sooners started slow but kept pace with the Jayhawks thanks to De’Vion Harmon, who led the team with 22 points.

Oklahoma led by one point going into the half, as Kansas had mostly contained veteran Sooners guard Austin Reaves, who was averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game before Saturday.

Both teams seemed to come alive in the second half, especially down the stretch. The Jayhawks were trailing by seven when Dajaun Harris stole the ball and hit a three-pointer from the left wing to pull his team within four with 4:23 left to play.

Ochai Agbaji closed it to a one possession game thanks to his free throws with just over three minutes to go.

However, Reaves came alive in the final minutes of the game, hitting crucial layups and free throws. These late buckets helped the Sooners extended their lead to seven, which proved to be insurmountable for Kansas.

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-trade-top-10-landing-spots
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

The Jets' hiring of head coach Robert Saleh has quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigued.

Jan 23, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) looses control of the ball as Oklahoma Sooners forward Brady Manek (35) defends him during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Play
College Basketball

No. 9 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma for Third Straight Loss

Kansas has now lost three in a row for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Chloe Kim 2
Olympics

Chloe Kim Wins First Snowboarding Contest in 22 Months

Despite falling on her first trick in the competition, Chloe Kim nailed a frontside 1080 nearly an hour later to win the Laax Open.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Wanna Bet? A Guide to NFL Championship Sunday

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: A betting breakdown for the NFC Championship, the AFC Championship and more.

capela
Play
NBA

Clint Capela Joins Exclusive 10-Block Triple-Double Club in Hawks Win

Clint Capela became the third player in Hawks history with 10 blocks in a game, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Josh Smith.

President Joe Biden speaks at his inauguration ceremony.
Play
MLB

President Biden Remembers Hank Aaron: 'He Was Unbreakable'

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Hall of Famer and civil rights champion Hank Aaron, who passed away at age 86 on Friday.

Megan Rapinoe faces off against Colombia in an international friendly.
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe Scores Twice as USWNT Beats Colombia, 6-0

Rapinoe scored twice in the first half while youngsters Catarina Macario and Midge Purce scored their first career international goals.