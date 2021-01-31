Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond Named Senior Bowl MVP

SI.com
Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond Named Senior Bowl MVP

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP after his final performance of his collegiate career on Saturday. Mond, who was playing for the American team, was 13-for-25 and threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 losing effort against the National team. 

Mond also converted on a two-point conversion in the midst of the American team's comeback attempt when down 13-0 in the second quarter. The team would go on to take a 16-13 lead but never regained it after the National team answered with a touchdown to end the third quarter. 

"It's a huge sign of everything I've worked for," Mond said. "Obviously I've had some ups and downs during my career, but to finally come out here on a huge stage and perform the way I wanted to and execute, it was definitely huge."

Mond is a record-breaking quarterback that Texas A&M will surely miss in 2021. The six-foot-three senior led the Aggies to a 9-1 record with their only loss coming to eventual national champion Alabama 52-24 back in October and holds the school record for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts.

Mond's MVP performance will surely help his draft stock. Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings has Mond going in day two of the NFL Draft, but by no means will he hear his named called during day one. Still, Mond's illustrious career ended on a high note. 

With the Reese's senior bowl MVP under his belt, the 217-pounder finds himself as the sixth consecutive quarterback to win the award and joins the ranks of NFL starters like Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert who have recently won the award. 

