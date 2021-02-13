Report: Lawrence to Undergo Surgery, Will Ready by Training Camp

SI.com
Urban Meyer Defends Hiring Chris Doyle
Report: Trevor Lawrence to Have Shoulder Surgery, Six-Month Recovery Expected

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have labrum surgery on his left shoulder (non-throwing arm) Tuesday and is expected to undergo a five to six month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. 

Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles will conduct Lawrence's surgery. Lawrence, who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is expected to be ready for training camp.

The 21-year-old said he expects to start throwing six to eight weeks after the surgery and be fully cleared after four to five months.

Lawrence held his NFL pro day on Friday to showcase his skills in front of NFL teams, putting on an impressive performance in 45 minutes. 

During the televised workout, Lawrence threw 52 passes for 17 NFL clubs that sent coaches and/or scouts to Clemson. The Jaguars (who hold the No. 1 draft pick), Falcons, Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans were among those in attendance.

Newly hired Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn't shy away from getting a close look at Lawrence's throwing session, standing just a few yards away from the quarterback at all times. Meyer also stood alongside Clemson coach Dabo Swinney during the entire workout.

The 2021 NFL draft will take place from April 29 to May 1. 

