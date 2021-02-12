Trevor Lawrence Shows Off Arm at Impressive Pro Day

With shoulder surgery looming for Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback held an impressive pro day to showcase his skills in front of NFL teams.

Lawrence hastily planned the 45-minute workout after his upcoming surgery changed his plans.

"The original plan was to have two months training out in California, then come back March 11th and put on a show and do all that, but life happens sometimes," Lawrence said on the ACC Network/ESPN2 following the event, per ESPN. "Just having to adjust and showing I'm able to adjust and adapt, and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me, that was important to me and important to my team to make sure we made that happen."

Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, will undergo surgery to repair damage in the labrum of his left (nonthrowing) shoulder. The 21-year-old said he expects to start throwing six to eight weeks after the surgery and be fully cleared after four to five months.

During the televised workout Lawrence threw 52 passes for 17 NFL clubs that sent coaches and/or scouts to Clemson. The Jaguars (who hold the No. 1 draft pick), Falcons, Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans were among those in attendance.

Newly hired Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn't shy away from getting a close look at Lawrence's throwing session, standing just a few yards away from the quarterback at all times. Meyer also stood alongside Clemson coach Dabo Swinney during the entire workout.

"I saw a lot of the guys coming through, but yeah, I saw him," Lawrence said when asked about Meyer's presence. "Just waved at him real quick. Can't really communicate out there. But yeah, it's been cool to see all the teams come out. It's definitely a cool thing to experience. I'm glad I got to still do it."

Lawrence's weigh-in results came in at 6' 5" 5/8 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands.