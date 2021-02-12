Trevor Lawrence Shows Off Arm at Impressive Pro Day

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Fantasy Football Wish List: Ideal Draft and Free Agency Results
Fantasy Football Wish List: Ideal Draft and Free Agency Results

Trevor Lawrence Has Impressive Pro Day in Front of Urban Meyer, NFL Teams

Author:
Publish date:

With shoulder surgery looming for Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback held an impressive pro day to showcase his skills in front of NFL teams.

Lawrence hastily planned the 45-minute workout after his upcoming surgery changed his plans.

"The original plan was to have two months training out in California, then come back March 11th and put on a show and do all that, but life happens sometimes," Lawrence said on the ACC Network/ESPN2 following the event, per ESPN. "Just having to adjust and showing I'm able to adjust and adapt, and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me, that was important to me and important to my team to make sure we made that happen."

Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, will undergo surgery to repair damage in the labrum of his left (nonthrowing) shoulder. The 21-year-old said he expects to start throwing six to eight weeks after the surgery and be fully cleared after four to five months.

During the televised workout Lawrence threw 52 passes for 17 NFL clubs that sent coaches and/or scouts to Clemson. The Jaguars (who hold the No. 1 draft pick), Falcons, Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans were among those in attendance.

Newly hired Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn't shy away from getting a close look at Lawrence's throwing session, standing just a few yards away from the quarterback at all times. Meyer also stood alongside Clemson coach Dabo Swinney during the entire workout.

"I saw a lot of the guys coming through, but yeah, I saw him," Lawrence said when asked about Meyer's presence. "Just waved at him real quick. Can't really communicate out there. But yeah, it's been cool to see all the teams come out. It's definitely a cool thing to experience. I'm glad I got to still do it."

Lawrence's weigh-in results came in at 6' 5" 5/8 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands.

YOU MAY LIKE

Relief pitcher Mark Melancon has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Padres.
Play
MLB

Report: RP Mark Melancon Agrees to Deal With Padres

The Padres and veteran reliever Mark Melancon have reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a physical.

A baseball rests in a glove
Play
MLB

MLB Unveils 120-Team Minor League Realignment

MLB released its plan for two Triple-A divisions, and three divisions each for Double-A, High-A and Low-A.

Man City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid remain in contention for the Champions League title
Play
Soccer

Re-Ranking the Champions League's Last 16

Much has changed since the draw was conducted, with injuries, transfers, firings and form all factoring into how the field looks entering the knockout stage.

Trevor Lawrence throws a pass in the Sugar Bowl
Play
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Shows Off Arm at Impressive Pro Day

Lawrence held the 45-minute workout in front of 17 NFL teams.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Beal Not Expected to Be Traded This Season

Wizards guard Bradley Beal is reportedly not expected to be available for trade before this season's deadline.

Jamie Little daytona
Play
Racing

Jamie Little Is Breaking Motorsports’ Glass Ceilings (Again)

From being a pit reporter to a cameo in “Fantastic Four," Little has done it all. And now, she'll make history as the voice of the ARCA Menards Series.

Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Returns, Rankings Highlight Critical Weekend

As teams like Michigan and FSU return from COVID-19 pauses, can they maintain their current seeding?

USATSI_14504943 (1)
Play
Gambling

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A welterweight title matchup between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns headlines this UFC 258 main card.