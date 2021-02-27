Cade Cunningham Drops 40 in Win Over Oklahoma

SI.com
NCAAB
College Basketball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 14
Oklahoma State Stuns No. 7 Oklahoma Behind Cade Cunningham's 40 Points

Nobody told Cade Cunningham that it's still not March. 

The 6-foot-8 freshman dropped 40 points in Oklahoma State's overtime upset of No. 7 Oklahoma in spectacular fashion. 

Cunningham, Jeremy Woo's projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, put the team on his back in the thriller. Cunningham had 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to go along with his 40 points on 12-for-21 shooting. Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson also tacked on 15 points in the win. 

The Sooners were led by De'Vion Harmon's 23 points in the losing effort and senior Austin Reaves, who contributed 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Before this performance, Cunningham never even scored 30 points in game before. He was also the first player with 40 points and 10 rebounds against an AP Top 10 team since Marquette's Steve Novak on Jan. 3, 2006 against No. 2 Connecticut when he had 41 points and 16 boards.

The Sooners will have their chance at revenge.

Oklahoma State (16-6) is scheduled to host Oklahoma (14-7) Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN. 

