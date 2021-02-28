No. 17 Kansas Hands No. 2 Baylor First Loss of Season

And then there was one.

On the final weekend before the start of March, No. 2 Baylor suffered its first loss of the season in a 71-58 defeat at No. 17 Kansas, leaving top-ranked Gonzaga as the last remaining undefeated team.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half, with Kansas entering the break holding a 33-30 lead. The Jayhawks opened the second half on a 10-3 run, and Baylor never got within three points from that point forward.

The usually lethal 3-point attack from the Bears was held in check, as Baylor shot 6-for-26 from deep. Kansas was extremely efficient from the field, shooting 25-for-49 from the field. Kansas allowed Baylor to remain in the game thanks to 14 turnovers, while Baylor committed just three.

Kansas also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Baylor 48 to 28.

Junior forward David McCormack led the way for the Jayhawks, with 20 points and three blocks. Senior guard Marcus Garrett had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists with no turnovers. Freshman forward Jalen Wilson scored seven points with a team-high 14 rebounds.

Baylor's three leading scorers—guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and Macio Teague—all struggled, shooting a combined 14-for-44 from the field and 5-for-20 on 3-point attempts. As a team, the Bears shot 6-for-16 from the free throw line.

The road doesn't get easier for Baylor, who will play next on Tuesday at No. 10 West Virginia. Kansas' final regular season game is slated for Thursday at home in a non-conference matchup against UTEP.