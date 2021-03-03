SI.com
Rob Gronkowski to Coach Arizona Spring Game

Rob Gronkowski will be adding the title of head coach to his resume, at least for one game. 

Gronkowski completed his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the head coach at his alma mater at the Arizona Wildcats' spring football game slated for April 24. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a virtual video call with Arizona football alumni on Monday and said that Gronkowski would be coaching against fellow ex-Wildcat, and New England Patriots legend, Tedy Bruschi, who joined the UA's staff as a senior advisor to Fisch and the other coaches.

Gronkowski caught 75 passes for nearly 1,200 yards and 16 total touchdowns during two seasons with the Wildcats. The star tight end missed his final year at the UA in 2009 with a season-ending back injury.

According to Tuscon.com's Justin Spears, Gronkowski was also at Arizona Stadium was during the 2011 Wildcats' football spring game.

Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason, having come out of retirement last year upon Tom Brady's decision to join the Buccaneers. 

"It's definitely a special win and it has a definite place in my heart for this victory, for this Super Bowl run," he said in the wake of Tampa's Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs. 

The 31-year-old Gronkowski appeared in 16 games this past season, his first full season since 2011, recording 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. 

In the Super Bowl, he recorded six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, with his two touchdowns putting him at No. 2 all-time for receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl and postseason history.

Gronkowski said after the win over the Chiefs, he'll remain un-retired. 

But that's never stopped him from dipping his toes in other waters before, with coaching the Arizona spring game being his latest venture.

