Villanova's Collin Gillespie Injures Left Knee vs. Creighton

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie left Wednesday night's game against Creighton after suffering an injury to his left knee. The play occurred as Gillespie was contesting a shot against Creighton's Damien Jefferson. The two had their legs tangled together on the way down, and Gillespie landed awkwardly.

Gillespie, who was being honored along with Villanova's graduating class on senior night, limped to the locker room with some assistance. Villanova announced via Twitter he would not return to the game.

Through 19 games this season, Gillespie averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 37.4% on three-point attempts. A second-team All-Big East selection last year, Gillespie was named as one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top point guard.

The Wildcats are playing their second-to-last game of their regular season, which wraps on Saturday. They are in position to be the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament, which starts next week, and were a No. 3 seed in SI's latest Bracket Watch.

