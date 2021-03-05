Conference Tournament Brackets, Championship Tracker

SI.com
March Madness: Does the NCAA Tournament Need Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys?
Conference Tournaments 2021: Schedules, Brackets, NCAA Tournament Autobids

It's conference tournament season in college basketball, which means championships—as well as automatic bids for the 2021 NCAA tournament—are about to be handed out. Conference tourneys come in two waves, with some underway this week and others kicking off next week. 

For most mid-major teams, winning the league tournament is the only way to earn a bid to the Big Dance. And for Power 5 teams lacking the résumé for at-large bid, a surprising conference tournament run is an opportunity to make up for an otherwise disappointing season.

Below, Sports Illustrated is tracking every men's conference championship winner, along with a schedule of title games and which channel they will be broadcast on. Conference finals will begin on Saturday, March 6 and wrap up on the afternoon of March 14, which is also Selection Sunday.

In Forde Minutes, SI's Pat Forde previewed the first week of men's conference tournaments and predicted a winner of each.

All times are Eastern. Click on a league name to view full bracket and tournament schedule.

CONFERENCESTART DATETITLE GAME INFOCHAMPION

Ohio Valley

March 3

March 6 (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Big South

Feb. 27

March 7 (12 p.m. ESPN)

Atlantic Sun

March 3

March 7 (2 p.m., ESPN)

Missouri Valley

March 4

March 7 (2:10 p.m, CBS)

Southern

March 5

March 8 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt

March 5

March 8 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Horizon

Feb. 25

March 9 (7 p.m., TBD)

CAA

March 6

March 9 (7 p.m., CBSSN)

Northeast

March 6

March 9 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Summit

March 6

March 9 (9 p.m., ESPN2)

WCC

March 4

March 9 (9 p.m., ESPN)

America East

Feb. 27

March 13 (11 a.m., ESPN2)

MEAC

March 7

March 13 (1 p.m., ESPN2)

MAAC

March 8

March 13 (4 p.m., ESPNU)

Big 12

March 10

March 13 (6 p.m., ESPN)

SWAC

March 10

March 13 (6 p.m., ESPNU)

Mountain West

March 10

March 13 (6 p.m., CBS)

Big East

March 10

March 13 (6:30 p.m., FOX)

MAC

March 11

March 13 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Sky

March 10

March 13 (8 p.m., ESPNU)

ACC

March 9

March 13 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA

March 10

March 13 (9 p.m., CBSSN)

Southland

March 10

March 13 (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

WAC

March 11

March 13 (10 p.m., ESPNU)

Pac-12

March 10

March 13 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big West

March 9

March 13 (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Patriot

March 3

March 14 (12 p.m., CBSSN)

SEC

March 10

March 14 (1 p.m., ESPN)

Atlantic 10

March 3

March 14 (1 p.m., CBS)

American

March 11

March 14 (3:15 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten

March 10

March 14 (3:30 p.m., CBS)

