Conference Tournament Brackets, Championship Tracker

It's conference tournament season in college basketball, which means championships—as well as automatic bids for the 2021 NCAA tournament—are about to be handed out. Conference tourneys come in two waves, with some underway this week and others kicking off next week.

For most mid-major teams, winning the league tournament is the only way to earn a bid to the Big Dance. And for Power 5 teams lacking the résumé for at-large bid, a surprising conference tournament run is an opportunity to make up for an otherwise disappointing season.

Below, Sports Illustrated is tracking every men's conference championship winner, along with a schedule of title games and which channel they will be broadcast on. Conference finals will begin on Saturday, March 6 and wrap up on the afternoon of March 14, which is also Selection Sunday.

In Forde Minutes, SI's Pat Forde previewed the first week of men's conference tournaments and predicted a winner of each.

All times are Eastern. Click on a league name to view full bracket and tournament schedule.