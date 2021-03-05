Conference Tournament Brackets, Championship Tracker

Conference Tournaments 2021: Schedules, Brackets, NCAA Tournament Autobids
It's conference tournament season in college basketball, which means championships—as well as automatic bids for the 2021 NCAA tournament—are about to be handed out. Conference tourneys come in two waves, with some underway this week and others kicking off next week.
For most mid-major teams, winning the league tournament is the only way to earn a bid to the Big Dance. And for Power 5 teams lacking the résumé for at-large bid, a surprising conference tournament run is an opportunity to make up for an otherwise disappointing season.
Below, Sports Illustrated is tracking every men's conference championship winner, along with a schedule of title games and which channel they will be broadcast on. Conference finals will begin on Saturday, March 6 and wrap up on the afternoon of March 14, which is also Selection Sunday.
In Forde Minutes, SI's Pat Forde previewed the first week of men's conference tournaments and predicted a winner of each.
All times are Eastern. Click on a league name to view full bracket and tournament schedule.
|CONFERENCE
|START DATE
|TITLE GAME INFO
|CHAMPION
March 3
March 6 (7 p.m. ESPN2)
Feb. 27
March 7 (12 p.m. ESPN)
March 3
March 7 (2 p.m., ESPN)
March 4
March 7 (2:10 p.m, CBS)
March 5
March 8 (7 p.m., ESPN)
March 5
March 8 (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Feb. 25
March 9 (7 p.m., TBD)
March 6
March 9 (7 p.m., CBSSN)
March 6
March 9 (7 p.m., ESPN2)
March 6
March 9 (9 p.m., ESPN2)
March 4
March 9 (9 p.m., ESPN)
Feb. 27
March 13 (11 a.m., ESPN2)
March 7
March 13 (1 p.m., ESPN2)
March 8
March 13 (4 p.m., ESPNU)
Big 12
March 10
March 13 (6 p.m., ESPN)
SWAC
March 10
March 13 (6 p.m., ESPNU)
Mountain West
March 10
March 13 (6 p.m., CBS)
Big East
March 10
March 13 (6:30 p.m., FOX)
MAC
March 11
March 13 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Sky
March 10
March 13 (8 p.m., ESPNU)
ACC
March 9
March 13 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
C-USA
March 10
March 13 (9 p.m., CBSSN)
Southland
March 10
March 13 (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)
WAC
March 11
March 13 (10 p.m., ESPNU)
Pac-12
March 10
March 13 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Big West
March 9
March 13 (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Patriot
March 3
March 14 (12 p.m., CBSSN)
SEC
March 10
March 14 (1 p.m., ESPN)
Atlantic 10
March 3
March 14 (1 p.m., CBS)
American
March 11
March 14 (3:15 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten
March 10
March 14 (3:30 p.m., CBS)