Houston Guard Stuns Memphis With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

The 2021 NCAA tournament is still over a week away, but Houston guard Tramon Mark already appears to be in prime March Madness form.

Mark drilled a half-court buzzer beater to take down Memphis on Sunday afternoon, sending the Houston crowd into a true frenzy. And Mark's game-winner followed some fireworks on the other end of the floor.

Memphis tied the contest at 64–64 with just one second left Sunday, seemingly sending the game into overtime on a three from sophomore Boogie Ellis. But Ellis's heroics weren't enough to keep the Tigers afloat as Mark pulled off perhaps the year's best buzzer beater.

Mark's game-winner on Sunday could also play a role in Houston's hunt for the national championship. The Cougars entered Sunday at No. 9 in the AP Poll, further brandishing their tournament resume with Sunday's victory. Mark's shot could provide the difference between a No. 3 or No. 4 seed for Houston when Selection Sunday rolls around on March 14.

Houston now enters the AAC tournament with four consecutive wins. The Cougars will likely enter the conference tournament as a No. 2 seed, trailing only Wichita State in the AAC standings.

Mark is currently averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2020–21, his first season with Houston.