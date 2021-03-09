SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Which NCAA Conference Championship Are You Most Excited for?
Which NCAA Conference Championship Are You Most Excited for?

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Championship Week

Author:
Publish date:

Here we go! It’s officially Championship Week, and as we count down to Selection Sunday, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on all the latest movement around the bracket throughout the week. Stay tuned as more teams punch their tickets, bid-stealers wreak havoc on the bubble and bubble teams make their final plea to the selection committee.

Tuesday's games to watch:

  • Gonzaga vs. BYU, WCC championship: Gonzaga can complete a perfect season and wrap up the No. 1 overall seed with a win against the WCC’s second-best club. Meanwhile, an upset for BYU would vault the Cougars up the seed line.
  • Boston College vs Duke, ACC first round: Duke needs a miracle deep run in the ACC tournament to get back onto the bubble, and that starts Tuesday against lowly Boston College. A loss would end the Blue Devils' hopes.

Tuesday's autobids to punch:

  • NEC: Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary’s
  • CAA: Drexel vs. Elon
  • Summit: North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts

On the Bubble

Last Four Byes:

Michigan State
Maryland
VCU
Colorado State

Last Four In:

Drake
Boise State
Xavier
Wichita State

First Four Out:

Saint Louis
Utah State
St. John's
Ole Miss

Next Four Out:

Seton Hall
Syracuse
Memphis
Duke

This is the point where even the bubble has some near-locks in it. Michigan State fits that bill—even a second-round loss in the Big Ten tournament wouldn’t keep it out after a thrilling win over Michigan on Sunday. Unless the committee views MSU’s résumé vastly different than I do, the Spartans are a lock to dance. 

Meanwhile, teams from opening weekend conference tournaments that lost are now in the unenviable position of sitting at home while others around them can help their résumés. Of the two teams, Drake seems to be in a slightly better position than Saint Louis right now, but both will be sweating it out in a major way (and rooting against every bubble team this week). 

Oklahoma State players celebrate a win over West Virginia

*Indicates team has secured it's conference's automatic bid

Gonzaga Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Appalachian State*/NC A&T
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 UConn
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 Drake/Wichita State
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Toledo
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Colorado State
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 UNC Greensboro*
No. 7 Loyola Chicago* vs. No. 10 Louisville
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

Ohio State’s slide continued over the weekend with a loss to Illinois, the Buckeyes’ fourth in a row. They stay on the No. 2 line for now, but two wins in the Big Ten tournament might be necessary to lock in that spot. OSU’s seven Quad 1 wins are tied for third nationally, and combined with a No. 9 NET ranking, the team is positioned well.

From a bracketing perspective, the No. 5/No. 12 matchup would be juicy for the mid-major fans out there. Former MVC squad Creighton matched up with the winner of a battle between former MVC member Wichita State and current MVC club Drake. It would feel like Arch Madness in Indianapolis. 

Baylor Region

No. 1 Baylor* vs. No. 16 Drexel
No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 LSU
No. 5 USC vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Western Kentucky
No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 VCU
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 St. Bonaventure
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

West Virginia had been charging hard for a No. 2 seed, but its hopes of sneaking past Ohio State or another team on the fringes took a hit when the Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma State this weekend. The path to a top-two seed is still feasible, but now may require WVU to beat Baylor or have others around the country give it help.

One team I’m curious to figure out what the committee will do with is Missouri. The Tigers are one of nine teams in college basketball with seven Quad 1 wins, but their No. 44 NET is closer to that of a bubble team’s than a top-five seed. A strong showing in in Nashville this week would bolster the Tigers’ case to move up the seed list. 

Michigan Region

No. 1 Michigan* vs. No. 16 North Dakota State
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Rutgers
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Winthrop*
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Colgate
No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Maryland
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Morehead State*
No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 North Carolina
No. 2 Houston* vs. No. 15 Southern Utah

Michigan stays our No. 3 overall seed for now despite the loss to Michigan State. However, the margin between the Wolverines and Illinois is shrinking and could vanish depending on results at the Big Ten tournament. A head-to-head matchup in the championship game would be the easiest way to settle the debate, but it’s far from a lock both teams will get that far.

One storyline also worth watching, particularly as more and more No. 1 seeds get knocked out of mid-major conference tournaments, is how mid-majors move up the seed list. Using the example of Morehead State, when the Eagles punched their ticket on Saturday night they were probably looking at a No. 15 seed. Losses around them have already moved them up to a No. 14, and it’s possible enough upsets could happen that Morehead State will move up to a No. 13. That move can be the difference between having a chance to pull an upset and not. 

Illinois Region

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Hartford/Prairie View A&M
No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 UCLA
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 Boise State/Xavier
No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Liberty*
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Michigan State
No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 14 Bryant
No. 7 San Diego State vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Siena

Oklahoma State’s meteoric rise continues, as the Cowboys won on the road at West Virginia without Cade Cunningham to continue to add impressive wins to their résumé. Like with Missouri, the NET and KenPom aren’t big believers in OSU, but its body of work is difficult to ignore. My hunch is those metrics will cap Oklahoma State at a No. 3 seed no matter what it does at the Big 12 tournament.

Finally, we’ll be watching the ACC tournament this week for a number of reasons, but a primary one will be tracking whether Virginia can jump Florida State on the seed list. UVA has better metrics, but FSU has better wins and a head-to-head victory over the Cavs. If either team wins the ACC tournament, it will likely claim the top ACC spot. 

Sweeney's full March Madness projection, as of March 9:

Bracket Watch update as of March 9

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma State players celebrate a win over West Virginia
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Championship Week

It's the last chance for teams to impress the selection committee. Who has work to do?

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi
Play
MLB

Hot Seat Spectrum: Where Every Manager Sits Heading Into 2021

As MLB prepares to enter a full 162-game season, let's take a fresh look at each skipper around the game.

Oprah Winfrey vs. LeBron James
Play
Extra Mustard

NBA All-Star Game Beats Oprah, Harry and Meghan In One Important Category

NBA generates lowest-rated All-Star Game ever, but still gets a big win

Chris Godwin during an interview.
Play
NFL

Report: Chris Godwin Franchise Tagged by Buccaneers

Godwin had 840 receiving yards in his 12 games played during the 2020 season.

nfl-franchise-tag-tracker
NFL

Franchise Tag Tracker: Every Player Tagged for 2021

Stay up to date with every player who receives the franchise tag before free agency begins on March 17.

Patrick Peterson
Play
NFL

Patrick Peterson: Return to Cards 'Out of My Control'

Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent next week and it's unclear if he'll return to Arizona.

Erling Haaland scores against Sevilla
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 9.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Barcelona in Champions League.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Porto

Juventus and Porto meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 9.