Replacement Teams in the NCAA Tournament

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?

March Madness 2021: Replacement Teams in NCAA Tournament

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss have been selected as the replacement teams for the 2021 men's NCAA tournament. 

According to the NCAA rules, if a team withdraws, the first order of business is to make sure all 31 conferences—with the exception of the Ivy League—are represented in the tournament.

If a team from a one-bid league withdraws, they will be replaced by a team from their same conference.

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes. Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

As for conferences with a multiple tournament teams, a replacement team will be selected from the group of at-large squads that were announced on Sunday. The potential replacement teams are ranked from one to four, and they are required to continue testing protocols. 

The deadline for teams to be replaced in the tournament is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16. The men's tournament will begin Friday in Indianapolis.

For teams unable to play due to medical reasons after the deadline has passed, the team's opponent will advance per the NCAA's no-contest rule. There will be no seeding changes once the tournament begins. The incoming team will take the position on the bracket of the team it replaces.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Mark Few
Play
College Basketball

West Region Breakdown: Will Zags' Perfect Run Continue?

The Zags have yet to lose, but they must navigate a region that includes three familiar top seeds.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host this year's Final Four
College Basketball

Printable 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable blank bracket ahead of the return of March Madness.

drew-brees-celebrate-super-bowl-xliv
Play
NFL

Drew Brees's Career Will Only Look Greater With Time

Competing in an era of all-time great quarterback play, he separated himself not just with his historic stats.

USATSI_15699656
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds - How are Oddsmakers Projecting the Field?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo dissects the opening betting odds ahead of the start of the 2021 NCAA tournament

Mar 21, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; General view of March Madness signs during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Replacement Teams in the NCAA Tournament

Louisville and Colorado State headline the quartet of replacement teams for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Saints' Taysom Hill celebrates after a big play on the field
NFL

Saints Give Hill $140M Extension in Salary Cap Maneuver

Each of the four years on Hill's contract are voidable, with the extension saving New Orleans $7.5 million in 2021.

Chivas vs. America in Liga MX
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The two storied Mexican rivals meet on March 14 at Estadio Akron.

drew-brees-new-orleans-saints
Play
NFL

Brees Retires After 20 Seasons With Chargers, Saints

Brees retires as the NFL's all-time leader in completions and passing yards.