Virginia Out of ACC Tournament Due to Positive Test

Virginia Out of the ACC Tournament After Positive COVID-19 Test Within Program

Virginia's men's basketball team will not play in its ACC tournament game against Georgia Tech on Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test with the Cavaliers program.

The ACC announced the semifinal game, which was set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m., has been canceled.

With the cancellation, Georgia Tech advances to the ACC tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday night's Florida State vs. North Carolina game.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, a Virginia player who has tested positive for COVID-19 played in Thursday's game vs. Syracuse.

It is unclear what the positive test means for the defending champion's status for the NCAA tournament.

The top-seeded Cavaliers advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals after Reece Beekman drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 72–69 win over No. 8 seed Syracuse on Thursday.

Virginia has gone 18–6 this season and 13–4 in ACC play while ranking at No. 16 in the AP's latest top 25 men's basketball poll.

Friday's news marks the second time in two days that a team has withdrawn from the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Thursday, Duke dropped out of the tournament following a positive result. As a result, the Blue Devils are expected to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. Duke's 24-season streak is the third-longest in NCAA history, trailing North Carolina (27) and Kansas (30).

