How to Watch March Madness 2021

The 2021 NCAA tournament will be unlike any in history, with the majority of its 67-game slate taking place in Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced in January that it would stage the entire event in Indiana amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's Big Dance was canceled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

March Madness will be hosted by Ball State University, Butler University, the Horizon League, Indiana University, IUPUI and Purdue University, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.

Games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Purdue's Mackey Arena, Indiana's Assembly Hall and at two courts in the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.

All of the action kicks off with Selection Sunday on March 14 and runs until the NCAA tournament championship on April 5.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will air all March Madness games on TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms.

Check Out the Full 2021 March Madness Schedule (all times in ET):

Selection Sunday:

Date: March 14

Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS



Live Stream: Paramount+ and fuboTV (Sign up for a seven-day free trial)

First Four:

Date: March 18

Time: Games begin at 4 p.m.

TV Channel: truTV and TBS



Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live

Location: Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First Round:

Date: March 19 and 20

Time: Games begin at noon on both days

TV Channel: TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV



Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium

Second Round:

Date: March 21 and 22

Time: Games begin at noon on both days

TV Channel: TBS, CBS, TNT or truTV

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16:

Date: March 27 and 28

Time: Games are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 27, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28

TV Channel: CBS (afternoon games) and TBS (primetime games)

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight:

Date: March 29 and 30

Time: 7 p.m. (March 29) and 6 p.m. (March 30)

TV Channel: CBS (March 29) and TBS (March 30)

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ or fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four:

Date: April 3

Time: 5 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ or fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship:

Date: April 5

Time: 9 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ or fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

