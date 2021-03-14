How to Watch March Madness 2021

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?

March Madness 2021: Watch Online, TV Channels, Full Schedule

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NCAA tournament will be unlike any in history, with the majority of its 67-game slate taking place in Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced in January that it would stage the entire event in Indiana amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's Big Dance was canceled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

March Madness will be hosted by Ball State University, Butler University, the Horizon League, Indiana University, IUPUI and Purdue University, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue. 

Games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Purdue's Mackey Arena, Indiana's Assembly Hall and at two courts in the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. 

All of the action kicks off with Selection Sunday on March 14 and runs until the NCAA tournament championship on April 5.

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes. Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will air all March Madness games on TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms.

Check Out the Full 2021 March Madness Schedule (all times in ET):

Selection Sunday: 

First Four:

  • Date: March 18
  • Time: Games begin at 4 p.m.
  • TV Channel: truTV and TBS
  • Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
  • Location: Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First Round:

  • Date: March 19 and 20
  • Time: Games begin at noon on both days
  • TV Channel: TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV
  • Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)
  • Location: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium

Second Round: 

  • Date: March 21 and 22
  • Time: Games begin at noon on both days
  • TV Channel: TBS, CBS, TNT or truTV
  • Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16: 

  • Date: March 27 and 28
  • Time: Games are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 27, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28
  • TV Channel: CBS (afternoon games) and TBS (primetime games)
  • Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight: 

  • Date: March 29 and 30
  • Time: 7 p.m. (March 29) and 6 p.m. (March 30)
  • TV Channel: CBS (March 29) and TBS (March 30)
  • Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ or fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four: 

National Championship:

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Top 200 NFL Free Agents for 2021
Play
NFL

The NFL's Top 200 Free Agents

From Trent Williams to Josh Bynes and everyone in between, a look at the best unrestricted free agents on the market this offseason.

March Madness logo on a basketball
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch March Madness 2021

The 2021 NCAA tournament will be unlike any in history, with the majority of its 67-game slate taking place in Indianapolis.

Ronaldo scores against Hellas Verona
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Answers Critics With First-Half Hat Trick

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo recorded a hat trick in the first 33 minutes against Cagliari on Sunday to pad his goalscoring lead in Serie A.

Boca-Juniors-River-Plate
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

The two Argentine rivals go head-to-head in the Copa de la Liga Profesional on Sunday, March 14.

Pelicans Logo
NBA

Report: Several Pelicans Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

While the majority of players on the team who were eligible reportedly received the shot, not every player did.

Erik Lamela scores against Arsenal
Play
Soccer

Erik Lamela Scores Goal of the Year Contender

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela scored a goal to remember with his Rabona in the North London Derby against Arsenal.

Benardrick McKinney
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Trade Pro Bowl LB to Dolphins

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Shaq Lawson.

Georgetown's Dante Harris points to the sky
Play
College Basketball

Who's In, Out of SI's Projected NCAA Tournament Field?

Saturday's bid thievery put pressure on the bubble before the final games before the Big Dance tip off.