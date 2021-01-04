Report: Indianapolis to Host 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament

SI.com
Report: City of Indianapolis to Host Entire 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament

The city of Indianapolis has reached an agreement with the NCAA to host the entire 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, according to WISH-TV's Anthony Calhoun and CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

On Nov. 16, the NCAA announced it would move the tournament to a single location "to enhance the safety and well-being of the event." The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said it was in preliminary talks with the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men's Final Four, which is April 3–5.

The tournament was set to be held in 13 preliminary sites around the country, but the committee decided that could be "difficult to execute" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding the tournament in one location provides a more controlled environment for teams to play and practice and reduces travel.

Last season, the 2020 NCAA men's tournament was canceled in March amid the pandemic.

The 2021 tournament's relocation came after the NCAA pushed back the start of this college basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

Throughout the first month of the season, college hoops has already seen numerous games canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Dec. 25, Duke's women's basketball team decided to end its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program had been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within its travel party. The Blue Devils became the first Power Five school to start this season and elect not to finish it because of the virus. In November, the Ivy League also opted out of playing winter sports before the basketball season even started. 

In early December, Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said: "I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it." 

Her statement came one day after Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

