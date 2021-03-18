Why Is the NCAA Tournament's First Full Day on Friday?

SI.com
Why the 2021 NCAA Tournament Is Starting on Friday, Not Thursday

The Big Dance is finally here, but you might notice that the start date is different this year than previous years. 

Typically, the first full day of March Madness begins on Thursday. So why is it on a Friday this year instead? Hint: COVID-19. 

Normally, the First Four games unfold on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but because of the global pandemic, the First Four will play on Thursday night. Teams need seven days of negative tests before being able to play in the tournament, thus delaying the usual dates. 

The NCAA announced in January that it would stage the entire event in Indiana amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a majority of the 67-game slate will play in Indianapolis. Last year's Big Dance was canceled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the United States. 

In the event that a team encounters COVID-19 issues, the NCAA has created a plan of rules and protocols that programs need to meet before arriving and how it will impact the bracket. 

