No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Knocks Out No. 2 Ohio State

Oral Roberts upset Ohio State in overtime in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Friday, the first major upset of March Madness.

The Buckeyes, expected to be a Final Four contender, exited the tournament after falling 75–72.

Ohio State entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, but they quickly found themselves in a tight battle with Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles held a 36-33 lead at the half, and even after falling down 63-60 in the final minutes, they fought back to tie the game 64-64 at the end of regulation.

Oral Roberts guard and the NCAA's leading scorer Max Abmas tallied 29 points in Friday's victory, while forward Kevin Obanor turned in a 30-point, 11-rebound effort for the Golden Eagles. The Buckeyes shot just 5-23 from three as they exited the tournament, and they committed 15 turnovers.

Ohio State had an opportunity to send the game to double overtime in the final seconds. The Buckeyes missed a pair of three-point attempts on their final possession, including an open look from junior guard Duane Washington Jr.

Oral Roberts is the first No. 15 seed since 2016 to win a tournament game. Middle Tennessee defeated Michigan State in 2016, three years after Florida Gulf Coast beat Georgetown. Duke lost to Lehigh as a No. 2 seed in 2012.

Oral Roberts will face Florida in the second round on Sunday. Friday's win marked the program's first tournament win since 1974.

More NCAA tournament coverage: