What Channel is truTV? How to Find the Network for 2021 March Madness Games

March Madness is finally here, which means truTV is undergoing its annual transformation from courtroom drama to basketball mania.

TruTV, previously called Court TV, is part of the Turner family, which has a deal to air NCAA tournament games through 2024. Since the NCAA has a jam-packed slate of 67 games to broadcast, CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV lend a hand to make sure every matchup has a spot on TV.

TruTV will air games from the First Four through the round of 32. After that, CBS and TBS will broadcast most of the remaining games.

If you're confused about where to find truTV, we've got you covered.

Check out our list of truTV cable provider information below.

What Channel Is truTV On?

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)

SlingTV: Watch here

Time Warner Cable: Search by zip code here

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Search by zip code here

Charter Cable: Search by zip code here

Cox Communications: Search by zip code here

Bright House Networks: Search by zip code here

Cablevision/Optimum: Search by zip code here

Cable One: Search by zip code here

Mediacom: Search by zip code here

Suddenlink Communications: Search by zip code here

Verizon Fios: Search by zip code here

WOW! cable: Search by zip code here

What Games Will truTV Broadcast This Weekend?

First Round (All Times ET):

Friday, March 19:

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.

No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston, 7:15 p.m.

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, March 20:

No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State, 12:45 p.m.

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas, 9:50 p.m.

