Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State Headline Day 3 of NCAA Tournament

March Madness 2021: Day Three Schedule of Men's NCAA Tournament
After an action-packed first round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament—one that saw No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 11 Syracuse pull off upsets—day three of the tournament continues Sunday with eight more games in the second round of the tournament.
Which teams will punch their ticket to the Sweet 16? Here's how to watch Sunday's games.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago | 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse | 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas | 8:45 p.m. ET, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse
- No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin | 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 4 Oklahoma State. vs. No. 12 Oregon State | 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
- No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers | 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts | 7:45 p.m. ET, truTV
