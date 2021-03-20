Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State Headline Day 3 of NCAA Tournament

SI.com
Did Tom Izzo Cross the Line in Exchange With Gabe Brown?

March Madness 2021: Day Three Schedule of Men's NCAA Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

After an action-packed first round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament—one that saw No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 11 Syracuse pull off upsets—day three of the tournament continues Sunday with eight more games in the second round of the tournament.

Which teams will punch their ticket to the Sweet 16? Here's how to watch Sunday's games.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

  • No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago | 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse | 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas | 8:45 p.m. ET, TNT

RELATED: Bite-Size Day 1 Recaps

Hinkle Fieldhouse

  • No. 1 Baylor vs.  No. 9 Wisconsin | 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS
  •  No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 4 Oklahoma State. vs. No. 12 Oregon State | 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Lucas Oil Stadium

  • No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers | 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

FORDE: March Madness, Meet Hoosier Hysteria

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts  | 7:45 p.m. ET, truTV

