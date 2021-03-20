Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State Headline Day 3 of NCAA Tournament

After an action-packed first round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament—one that saw No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 11 Syracuse pull off upsets—day three of the tournament continues Sunday with eight more games in the second round of the tournament.

Which teams will punch their ticket to the Sweet 16? Here's how to watch Sunday's games.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago | 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse | 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas | 8:45 p.m. ET, TNT

Hinkle Fieldhouse

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin | 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4 Oklahoma State. vs. No. 12 Oregon State | 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Lucas Oil Stadium

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers | 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts | 7:45 p.m. ET, truTV

