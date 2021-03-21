Drew Timme Debuts New Mustache Against Norfolk State

March Madness applies to mustaches too.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme sported a brand new look before his team faced Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

Timme, who was elected to the Associated Press' All-American second-team, is a force to be reckoned with. But averaging 18.7 points a game couldn't save him from Twitter's wrath.

This isn't the first time Timme's facial hair has taken the spotlight, though. Earlier in the season, the 6'10" star sported a mustache that he would accentuate after a highlight play.

Timme has since grown the mustache for what we can only assume will give him confidence as the Zags attempt to stay perfect and win it all during March Madness. Say what you will about his facial hairstyle, but the 70s look works well when it's with dominant play.

More NCAA tournament coverage:

