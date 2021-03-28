Indiana Upsets No. 1 NC State to Advance to Elite Eight

Indiana's historic season will keep going for at least another game.

The Hoosiers upended No. 1 seed North Carolina State, 73-70, in Saturday's Sweet 16 game, advancing the Hoosiers to their first Elite Eight in program history. Indiana had never been to a women's Sweet 16 before this season and is now one win away from its first Final Four.

The Hoosiers' win knocks out NC State, who becomes the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated in the regional semifinals since the 2016 tournament. That year, both Notre Dame and South Carolina were upended by No. 4 seeds—Stanford and Syracuse, respectively.

The keys to the victory for Indiana were rebounding and turnovers. The Hoosiers held a 36-31 advantage on the boards and only coughed the ball up nine times. Indiana forced the Wolfpack into 17 turnovers, an effort led by senior guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, who led the team with four steals.

Cardaño-Hillary was one of five Hoosiers starters in double figures. She finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists on 5-for-15 shooting. She also sank two clutch free throws with 22 seconds remaining to maintain a four-point lead.

Indiana led by 10 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game when NC State made a frantic comeback attempt. The Wolfpack subsequently went on an 8-0 run and had the ball with a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but a 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

Indiana junior guard Grace Berger had 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Indiana center Elissa Cunane scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with five assists and one block.

