Report: Michigan's Isaiah Livers Out for Rest of Tourney

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers will not return to the floor during the 2021 NCAA men's tournament, according to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Livers, the team's second-leading scorer, has not played since injuring his foot in the Big Ten quarterfinals against Maryland. He was subsequently ruled out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Livers started 23 games for the Wolverines this season, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from three.

Michigan lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, though it has performed well without Livers in the NCAA men's tournament thus far. The Wolverines defeated Texas Southern by 16 in the first round before advancing to the Sweet 16 with an 86-78 win over LSU.

The 2020-21 season marks Michigan's fourth straight year with a Sweet 16 appearance. They are facing Florida State on Sunday, with the winner advancing to battle either Alabama or UCLA in the Elite 8.

