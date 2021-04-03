Arizona's Barnes Won't Apologize For Postgame Reaction

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Arizona's Adia Barnes Won't Apologize For Viral Final Four Postgame Reaction

Author:
Publish date:

Arizona's women's basketball team went viral on Friday night, and not just because they knocked UConn out of the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Adia Barnes used her middle finger and an expletive in a postgame huddle while celebrating the program's Final Four win, and the intimate moment was caught by cameras. During the postgame press conference, she confirmed her actions, but Saturday, she said she won't apologize for her reaction.

"I honestly had a moment with my team, and I thought it was a more intimate huddle," she said. "I said to my team something that I truly felt and I know they felt, and it just appeared different on TV, but I'm not apologizing for it because I don't feel like I need to apologize. It's what I felt with my team at the moment. I wouldn't take it back. We've gone to war together. We believe in each other. So I'm in those moments, and that's how I am, so I don't apologize for doing that. I'm just me, and I have to just be me."

Barnes and her players have said they've felt disrespected throughout the tournament, like how they were omitted from the NCAA's Final Four hype video

"After going round by round, winning more, getting more love and then thinking that we finally got some respect, and obviously the video, other stuff that happened, it kind of was like a dagger," Arizona forward Sam Thomas said. "So I think now we're just, we're in it for ourselves. If people want to support us, we love it. If people want to hate us, I mean, we're in the national championship, so what more can you say?"

The Wildcats upset UConn, 69–59, to advance to the women's national championship game. They led by as many as 14 in the third quarter, giving UConn its largest deficit of the season.

Prior to this run, Arizona had never before been to a Final Four. It will now play Stanford on Sunday in the first-ever all Pac-12 national championship game in NCAA history, men's and women's.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes (right) hugs Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) after defeating the UConn Huskies in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.
Play
College Basketball

Arizona's Barnes Won't Apologize For Postgame Reaction

Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes used her middle finger and an expletive in Final Four postgame huddle.

bueckers-garza
College Basketball

Garza, Bueckers Win Naismith Player of the Year Awards

Garza becomes the first Iowa men's player to earn the honor, while Bueckers is the first freshman to win the women's award.

Neymar is sent off against Lille.
Play
Soccer

Neymar Sees Red in PSG Loss as Lille Moves Into First

Lille went atop the Ligue 1 table with seven games left to play in a 1–0 win over Paris Saint-Germain Saturday.

Real Sociedad take on Athletic Bilbao
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Copa del Rey Final

How to watch the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad on Saturday, April 3.

Grant Hill
NBA

Grant Hill Named USA Men's Team Managing Director

Hill, who helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996, replaces the retiring Jerry Colangelo.

Christian Pulisic against West Brom.
Play
Soccer

Pulisic Scores First Premier League Goal Since December

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic scored his first league goal in nearly five months in a 5–2 loss to West Brom Saturday.

LeBron James at the all-star game
NBA

LeBron James Stars in First 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for the upcoming summer blockbuster "Space Jam: A New Legacy" starring LeBron James.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Mark Few
Play
Extra Mustard

Why Mark Few Turned Down Oregon Job to Stay at Gonzaga

In this weekend's Hot Clicks, Mark Few slams Oregon from the top rope, a college hoops coaching roundup and more.