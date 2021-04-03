SI.com
Men’s Final Four: Who Has The Coach Advantage?
How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA will become just the fifth 11-seed to play in the Final Four on Saturday when the Bruins face off against unbeaten Gonzaga.

UCLA's 19th Final Four appearance presents a daunting matchup against a Bulldogs team that won each of its first four tournament games this year by at least 16 points. Gonzaga is looking to get one step closer to completing men's basketball's first unbeaten season since Indiana in 1976.

In the Elite Eight, UCLA defeated Michigan, holding the Wolverines to a season-low 49 points. Meanwhile, Gonzaga took down USC 85-66.  

"Everybody wants to just keep moving this thing forward, but that's just not how we roll," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said on a Zoom call with reporters on Monday. "This is a heck of an accomplishment. We're gonna take it and savor it for what it is. That doesn't lessen our desire to win the next game or win two more games, but we're smart enough and we're wise enough to know that these are really, really special times, and these are special accomplishments, and they need to be celebrated."

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: Paramount+ (one-month free trial), NCAA March Madness Live website and app (TV subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The winner will advance to the National Championship Game to take on either Houston or Baylor, who meet at 5:15 p.m ET on Saturday.

