Sun Devils Forward Marcus Bagley Declares for NBA Draft

Arizona State Forward Marcus Bagley Declares for NBA Draft

Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley announced on Instagram that he will enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Bagley averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 12 games with the Sun Devils as a freshman this past season. 

"As much as I would love to play college basketball for another year, I feel that I owe it to myself and my family to explore all of my options," he said in the post. "With that being said, I have decided to take the next step and declare for the 2021 NBA draft."

Bagley will likely be a first-round pick as a versatile wing at 6'8" and 215 pounds. He missed some playing time due to COVID-19 pauses as well as ankle and calf injuries.

"This season, like any other season, had its ups and downs, but I believe it was very beneficial for me and my game," Bagley told ESPN. "I think teams were able to see a little bit of my versatility on both ends of the floor. I stepped out and defended guards, but I also was down there being physical with the bigs in the paint. And on the offensive end I played out of my position at the 4, but I showed glimpses of what I look like at my natural position at the 2 or 3. I can't wait to show my entire game to teams."

Bagley's brother, Marvin Bagley III, is a big man for the Kings and was drafted in 2018 with the No. 2 pick. The NBA draft is July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will be televised on ESPN and ABC. 

