Watch the 2021 Edition of 'One Shining Moment'

Baylor's national championship victory over Gonzaga on Monday night may not have lived up to the hype, but at least the conclusion of CBS's broadcast came through in the clutch.

The network aired its annual edition of "One Shining Moment" following the Baylor's first men's basketball championship in program history. And in typical fashion, the song provided plenty of lasting images from the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

Monday night marked the first edition of "One Shining Moment" since April 2019 after the 2020 men's tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2021 men's tournament was held entirely in Indianapolis as the NCAA created a mass bubble for all 68 teams participating.

There's little telling who will win the 2022 men's NCAA as Baylor and Gonzaga are set to lose a number of key contributors. But regardless of who wins the national title, we know that "One Shining Moment" will be there to recap March Madness's greatest plays.