Report: Javonte Smart to Declare for NBA Draft

LSU guard Javonte Smart announced Thursday that he is hiring an agent and will declare for the NBA Draft.

Smart was one of four LSU players who averaged double figures in the 2020-21 season and helped the Tigers earn a spot in the Round of the 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Despite losing to top-seeded Michigan in the tournament, Smart recorded a 27-point, nine-rebound and six-assist performance against the Wolverines.

The 6'4 guard posted on Instagram about his decision.

"First, I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me," Smart said. "To the LSU coaches, managers, and teammates (brothers), I thank you for an amazing three years.

"I, along with my family have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an agent. Thank you all for the many prayers and support."

The junior averaged 16 points and four assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.

Smart previously declared for the 2020 NBA draft but kept his eligibility throughout the draft process and ultimately decided to return to school for his junior season.

As a sophomore, Smart averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor in 31 games.

Smart also led the SEC in assist to turnover ratio as a sophomore.

The deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The lottery will be conducted on June 22 and will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. The draft will take place on July 29 at 8 p.m. with the first round televised on ESPN and ABC. Both the draft and the combine will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.