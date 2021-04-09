Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?

Cincinnati Fires John Brannen as Men's Basketball Coach

Author:
Publish date:

Cincinnati has fired men's basketball coach John Brannen, reports Sports Illustrated's Pat FordeThe Athletic's Justin Williams was first to report the firing.

The university previously opened an investigation in March and suspended Brannen on April 3 after six players—including four members of the 2020 freshman class—entered the transfer portal in a span of a few days due to a rift with Brannen.

Tim Morris will serve as interim head coach while the university searches for a replacement.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham wrote in a statement that the program decided to move on from Brannen, per Williams.

"The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with Coach Brannen," Cunningham said.

Brannen was hired in 2019. Since joining the program, seven players who Brennan personally recruited left the program.

Initially, there was no timeline for Brannen's return and it was believed that the review being conducted was in order to look for something that would justify the for-cause firing of Brannen.

Brannen's attorney, Tom Mars, previously told Forde, "there's absolutely no basis here for coach Brannen to be terminated for cause."

"I've thoroughly reviewed everything that's being investigated by UC's outside counsel," Mars said. "From what I can tell, it appears that Jeff Long must have given UC's AD a copy of the David Beaty playbook."

On Friday, Mars echoed the same sentiments, sending Forde a text that Bearcats football coach sent to Brannen on April 3, the day Brannen was suspended. The text read, "This is bulls--- and the way it's being handled is bulls--- as well."

The Bearcats finished 12–11 in 2021 and didn't qualify for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

Less than a week after suspending John Brannen, Cincinnati has fired him as its men's basketball coach.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."

quentin-grimes-houston
Play
NBA

Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

The Houston guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Referee Bert Smith is carted off the court in the Elite Eight
Play
College Basketball

How a Blood Clot Knocked Out Now-Recovering Ref Bert Smith

In a scary moment, Smith collapsed on the court during an NCAA tournament game. Later, doctors found out why.

Seth Rollins ties up Shinsuke Nakamura in the ropes during their match at Fastlane
Play
Wrestling

Seth Rollins Faces Cesaro as Fans Return to ‘WrestleMania’

“I don’t know what it will be like. But all of us, we’re really excited for the energy the crowd is going to bring.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green holds a basketball.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Responds to Megan Rapinoe's Critical Comments

Green says what Megan wants and what he wants are the same thing.

Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX
More Sports

Sports World Pays Tribute to DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

News of DMX's death sparked a wave of tributes from athletes everywhere.

Deion Sanders on the Jackson State sideline
Play
College Football

Sanders Still on Pace to Change Culture at Jackson State

Despite recent losses, Deion Sanders sees the opportunity to take a huge leap forward with his football program.