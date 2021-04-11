Report: Eddie George to Be Named Tennessee State Coach

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Tennessee State will hire former Titans running back Eddie George as the program's head coach, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

George joins Tennessee State without any previous head coaching experience. He will replace Ron Reed, who posted a 60–69 record at Tennessee State since 2010.

Tennessee State is taking a similar path as Jackson State with its new head coach. Jackson State hired Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders in September 2020, looking to boost the program's visibility on the recruiting trail.

George tallied 10,009 yards and 64 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Titans. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, tallying seven 1,000 yard seasons. George currently serves as a mentor to various Titans players, including running back Derrick Henry, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Tennessee State will start its spring season under Reed on Sunday against Southeast Missouri. The Tigers will kick off their 2021 campaign on Sept. 5 as it faces Grambling State.