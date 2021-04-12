SI.com
NCAAB
Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title
Michigan State junior Aaron Henry announced that he will forego his senior year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. 

"I've spent three great years in East Lansing and my teammates are my brothers," Henry wrote on Instagram. "We've shared a lot of highs and some lows too and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here."

Henry led the Spartans last season in points (15.4 per game) and rebounds (5.6 per game) while garnering third-team All-Big Ten honors. Michigan State's season ended in a loss to eventual semifinalist UCLA in the NCAA Tournament First Four. 

Unlike last year when he entered the draft only to return for his third season in East Lansing, Henry said that he plans to sign with an agent, which would forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility. 

The 6-foot-6 forward is a mid-second round pick in Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft

In his freshman season, Henry was most remembered for his tense exchange with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Both Izzo and Henry downplayed the altercation and lamented the media's coverage of the incident.

"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid," Henry wrote.  "... My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything and I will always be a Spartan for Life."

College Basketball

Spartans Junior Aaron Henry Declares for NBA Draft

