NCAA Proposal Would Crack Down on Men's Basketball Flops

Inside the Men’s March Madness Bubble
Careful, men's college basketball players. You may get a technical next season if you choose to dramatize your falls and fouls.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee announced on Friday that it is proposing that officials hand technical fouls to men's basketball players who flop, beginning with the 2021–22 season. Committee members believe that adding this component will help lessen the use of the tactic in the sport. 

This proposal states that officials would not give a warning on the first occurrence of faking being fouled. Instead, they will assess a Class B technical foul to the individual each time the officials judged whether the player is embellishing. Additionally, the opposing team would receive a single free throw shot.

“After two years of using warnings, we didn’t feel like we were getting the results that we wanted,” Tad Boyle, committee chair and head coach at Colorado, said in a statement. “We are trying to get flopping out of our game. We’re asking the officials to call them when they happen.” 

Officials will monitor for block/charge plays, players falling to the court despite no contact following field goal attempts and dribblers bobbing their heads to mimic contact. Officials will also watch for players who act like they have been touched but had zero contact.

All proposals are approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which meets on June 3. 

