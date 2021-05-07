Nick Saban Promotes COVID-19 Vaccinations in New PSA

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Whose career is more impressive: Nick Saban or Bill Belichick?
Whose career is more impressive: Nick Saban or Bill Belichick?

Nick Saban Promotes Vaccinations in New PSA: 'We Want Bryant-Denny Stadium Loud Again'

Author:
Publish date:

Alabama head coach Nick Saban taped a PSA this week for the state of Alabama to encourage people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the state confirmed to the Wall Street Journal's Louise Radnofsky and Ben Cohen. 

The PSA comes as Alabama ranks near the bottom of states in the U.S. in which people have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, as of Friday, May 7, just 33% of the state's residents have received their first dose, well below the U.S. total of 45%

In the spot, which is set to air next week on radio, television and social media, Saban urges fans to get vaccinated as a way to help college football stadiums return to full capacity. 

“College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall,” Saban said in the video, per the WSJ. “Let’s make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season—and Roll Tide!”

Following reports of the PSA, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a tweet, "Appreciate Coach Saban’s leadership encouraging vaccination."

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley also taped messages, according to the WSJ

Saban has previously voiced PSAs to promote COVID-19 safety. Last March, he took part in a PSA urging hand-washing and social distancing. Two months later, he appeared in a PSA in which he scolded the Alabama mascot, Big Al, for not wearing a mask.

"All of us want to make sure we play football this fall. And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms; wash your hands often; follow social distancing guidelines, and please wear a mask any time you're around other people," Saban said in that PSA.

Saban, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 in late November and suffered mild symptoms. 

“Alabama’s got all of the traits of a state that would need extra effort,” Frank Luntz, a prominent pollster and former Republican, told the WSJ. “It’s more rural. It’s more Trump. And it cares about its college sports. That’s perfect for the coach.” 

More College Football Coverage:

Inside 27 Months of Playoff Expansion Discussions
The NCAA's Transfer Revolution Is Here
Deion Sanders Says NFL Draft 'Neglected' HBCU Players

YOU MAY LIKE

Canelo Álvarez looks to continue his undefeated streak against Billy Joe Saunders.
Play
Boxing

Is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Unbeatable Right Now?

Canelo has not lost a fight since 2013—a 14-fight streak spanning four weight classes.

The USMNT celebrates a goal vs. Jamaica
Soccer

How UCL Final, Preferences Could Shape USMNT’s Nations League Squad

Squad rotation is going to be a theme of the next few months for the USMNT, as Gregg Berhalter divvies up his player pool among multiple competitions.

NICK SABAN 2021 CHAMPS
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Promotes COVID-19 Vaccinations in New PSA

Alabama head coach Nick Saban taped a PSA this week for the state of Alabama encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter Causes Another Stir Regarding Aaron Rodgers Report

NFL fans rip ESPN's Adam Schefter after explanation of Aaron Rodgers report.

Albert Pujols and Alex Tuchowski at the Pujols Family Foundation's O' Night Divine event in St. Louis in December 2012.
Play
MLB

Pujols’s Greatest Impact Is on People With Down Syndrome

For years, the Pujols Family Foundation has helped children with Down syndrome and their families

davis mills
Play
Fantasy

Stash These Rookies in Your Dynasty Fantasy Leagues

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano shares his must-have list of NFL rookies to stash your dynasty fantasy football leagues

lebron-james-run
NBA

The Lakers, and We, Deserved Better Than This Season

The Lakers should absolutely be in panic mode right now as we get closer to the play-in tournament.

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles the ball
NBA

How the Rockets Unlocked Kevin Porter Jr.

After a rocky start in Cleveland, the second-year guard has found a home in Houston.