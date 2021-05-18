Kansas Lands Arizona State Transfer Remy Martin

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State transfer Remy Martin has committed to Kansas for the 2021-22 season, per multiple reports.

Martin was arguably the top transfer available ahead of next year after a standout career with the Sun Devils. Martin is a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, and he's averaged 19.1 points in each of the last two seasons.

“I just want to be able to play for a historic program,” Martin told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. “I’m very excited to play for Coach Self and get my master’s degree. I’m hoping to interact with the fans and play in such a historic place like Phog Allen Fieldhouse.”

Martin announced his intention to enter the 2021 NBA draft last week. He still plans to go through the draft process before making his final decision whether to turn pro or head to Kansas.

The Jayhawks could contend for the Big 12 regular season title in 2021-22 after ceding the crown to Baylor last season. Kansas is still waiting on the potential returns of guard Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson as they also test the draft waters.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• SI's Way-Too-Early Men's Top 25 for 2021–22

• The Many Disparities Between Men's & Women's College Hoops

• Holmgren Commit Marks a Gonzaga Inflection Point