Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Kansas Lands Arizona State Transfer Remy Martin

Author:
Publish date:
remy-martin-arizona-state

Arizona State transfer Remy Martin has committed to Kansas for the 2021-22 season, per multiple reports

Martin was arguably the top transfer available ahead of next year after a standout career with the Sun Devils. Martin is a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, and he's averaged 19.1 points in each of the last two seasons.

“I just want to be able to play for a historic program,” Martin told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. “I’m very excited to play for Coach Self and get my master’s degree. I’m hoping to interact with the fans and play in such a historic place like Phog Allen Fieldhouse.”

Martin announced his intention to enter the 2021 NBA draft last week. He still plans to go through the draft process before making his final decision whether to turn pro or head to Kansas. 

The Jayhawks could contend for the Big 12 regular season title in 2021-22 after ceding the crown to Baylor last season. Kansas is still waiting on the potential returns of guard Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson as they also test the draft waters.

More College Basketball Coverage:
SI's Way-Too-Early Men's Top 25 for 2021–22
The Many Disparities Between Men's & Women's College Hoops
Holmgren Commit Marks a Gonzaga Inflection Point

YOU MAY LIKE

remy-martin-arizona-state
College Basketball

Kansas Lands Arizona State Transfer Remy Martin

Bill Self and the Jayhawks have landed the top player in the transfer portal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hyun Jin Ryu Blue Jays
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Tuesday, May 18: Back the Blue Jays in their AL East Battle vs. Boston

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Tuesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

USMNT defender Aaron Long coming off the field.
Soccer

Long Out for MLS Season, Key U.S. Matches After Tearing Achilles

New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long ruptured his Achilles on Saturday at the end of a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and coach Luke Walton
NBA

NBA Rumors: Kings to Bring Back Luke Walton Next Season

The Kings will reportedly bring head coach Luke Walton back for a third season.

rory-mcilroy-pga-championship
Golf

Only Thing Super About Golf on TV: The Superlatives

Expect ESPN to hype PGA before handing off to CBS, which will raise the bar for breathless excitement on a game that is anything but.

Colts Jonathan Taylor
Fantasy

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player & every detail

More than 50,000 runners at the start of the New York City Marathon on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Edge

New York City Marathon returns Nov. 7 with 33,000 runners, changes

Race director Ted Metellus shares what the New York City Marathon may look like with a reduced field size, COVID protocols in 2021.

Nikola Jokic controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
NBA

The MVP Debate: Is Nikola Jokić A Lock to Win?

With the regular season over, The Crossover’s senior writers, Howard Beck and Chris Mannix, unveil their MVP ballot.